Padres turn game-ending triple play, clinch playoff berth in win over Dodgers

The San Diego Padres completed a game-ending triple play, clinched a playoff berth and kept their hopes alive at winning the NL West title after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2, on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

The incredible victory, the Padres' fifth straight, pulled San Diego within two games of the division-leading Dodgers with five remaining in the regular season.

The ninth inning was shaping up to be a gut punch for San Diego after closer Robert Suarez surrendered a run after three consecutive singles from Will Smith, Tommy Edman and Kiké Hernández. Up 4-2, the Padres were looking at runners on first and second with no one out and Miguel Rojas at the plate and Shohei Ohtani on deck.

Then this unfolded:

Rojas' grounder straight to third baseman Manny Machado triggered the triple that was upheld by replay.