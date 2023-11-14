Padres owner Peter Seidler dies at 63 years old

San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler died Tuesday morning at 63 years old.

The Padres announced the news of his death alongside a statement from CEO Erik Greupner.

"The Padres organization mourns the passing of our beloved chairman and owner, Peter Seidler," Greupner said via the statement. "Today, our love and prayers encircle Peter's family as they grieve the loss of an extraordinary husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

"Peter was a kind and generous man who was devoted to his wife, children, and extended family. He also consistently exhibited heartfelt compassion for others, especially those less fortunate."

The Padres did not announce a cause of death. The team announced in September that Seidler had undergone an unspecified medical procedure in August and would not be at the ballpark for the remainder of the season. Seidler was a two-time survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Seidler had been dealing with an illness for months and that his family requested that his cause of death remain private at this time.

Seidler was the grandson of Walter O'Malley, who owned the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers from 1950 until his death in 1979. He was part of a group that bought the Padres from John Moores in 2012. He purchased the majority stake in the team from Ron Fowler in 2020.

Under Seidler's ownership, the Padres spent aggressively to build a team with hopes of competing for a World Series championship. With lucrative contracts like a $280 million deal with Xander Bogaerts and $350 million deal with Manny Machado, the Padres had the third-highest payroll in baseball last season, a stark contrast from Padres payrolls under previous ownership.

In addition to owning the Padres, Seidler was the founder and managing partner of private equity fund Seidler Equity Partners and sat on MLB's ownership and investment committees. He is survived by his wife Sheel Seidler.

Per the Union-Tribune, the Padres are setting aside non-essential business this week to grieve Seidler. This includes a pause of their search for a new manager after Bob Melvin left the organization to manage the San Francisco Giants.