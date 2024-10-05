Packers suspend WR Romeo Doubs 1 game for 'conduct detrimental to the team'

Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs has been placed on the reserve/suspended list for one game for conduct detrimental to the team, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Saturday. He will not be in the lineup for Green Bay's Week 5 game versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Doubs skipped practice on Thursday and Friday, apparently because he's unhappy with his role in the Packers offense, according to SI.com. He was initially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said "it's personal" when asked about Doubs being absent from Thursday's practice and said he hoped the receiver would be at practice on Friday. However, team representatives reportedly were worried about Doubs' welfare when he was absent and found him at his home.

Through four games, Doubs has 12 receptions (on 20 targets) for 169 yards. Those 12 catches and 20 targets are currently tied for the second-most on the team.

In Week 4's 31–29 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Doubs was targeted eight times, third behind Christian Wicks' 13 and Tucker Kraft's nine. He had four receptions for 39 yards. As of now, there is no indication as to whether the routes he was asked to run or not getting the ball more contributed to his apparent unhappiness.

In announcing Doubs' suspension, Gutekunst indicated that the receiver is expected to return for Week 6's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

"Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend Romeo for this week's game," said Gutekunst said in a statement.

"His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action. While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team and we look forward to welcoming him back next week."

Last season, Doubs led the Packers with 96 targets. He totaled 59 catches for 674 yards and eight touchdowns, both the second-highest total among Green Bay receivers behind Jayden Reed.