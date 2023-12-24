Packers rookie drills first-ever game-winning field goal to keep Packers' playoff hopes alive

Well, it was a little trickier than it should have been, but a win is a win, even when it comes at the expense of the worst team in the league.

Green Bay Packers rookie kicker Anders Carlson missed an extra point that allowed the Carolina Panthers to tie the game late, but Carlson came through when it counted most, drilling a 32-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining to escape with a 33-30 win. The kick marked the first-ever NFL game-winner for Carlson, a rookie out of Auburn.

And even then, Carolina had a chance to force overtime or even pull off the upset. But although the Panthers reached the Green Bay 31 — very much in field goal range — Bryce Young ran out of time to spike the ball and make the attempt.

The victory keeps Green Bay's playoff hopes alive; the Packers are now 7-8, but just one game behind 8-7 Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams. But it was far closer than it needed to be after Green Bay took a 30-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

Young engineered three second-half touchdown drives, most notably a five-play, 70-yard drive late in the fourth quarter that tied the game with a two-point conversion. Carolina struggled through its own kicking woes, missing two crucial extra points earlier in the game.

Jordan Love was solid statistically — 17 of 28, 219 yards — and impressive on the scoreboard, posting two passing touchdowns and one rushing TD. That was more than enough to handle a Carolina team that still hasn't held a lead heading into the fourth quarter yet this year. Aaron Jones added 127 yards on the ground to help the Packers grind clock; the Packers' defense let Carolina back in the game but got bailed out by the clock in the game's final seconds.

The Lions have already clinched the NFC North, but there's still room for Green Bay to maneuver its way into the playoffs. Green Bay has games against Minnesota and Chicago remaining, and no more margin for error.

As for the Panthers, they're growing ever closer to clinching that No. 1 draft pick ... which, unfortunately for Carolina, is headed to Chicago for the trade that brought Bryce Young to Charlotte.