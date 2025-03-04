Packers reportedly reach $15.3M agreement with K Brandon McManus

The Green Bay Packers have agreed to a three-year, $15.3 million contract with kicker Brandon McManus, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus, per the report.

McManus initially signed with the Packers in October on a one-year deal and kicked for 11 games last season. McManus was previously under contract with the Washington Commanders, who cut him after two flight attendants accused him via a lawsuit of sexual assault on a team flight when McManus played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023. The complaint sought $1 million in damages.

A Florida judge dismissed the lawsuit, citing a lack of "exceptional" criteria required for the women to have anonymity. McManus' accusers filed the lawsuit under the pseudonyms "Jane Doe I" and "Jane Doe II."

The women refiled an amended complaint that included their names, according to the Associated Press. The Jaguars declined to comment at the time. McManus has denied the allegations, and his lawyer Brett Gallaway called it "a pure smear campaign." There's been no reporting on the amended complaint since it was filed in September.

The NFL investigated the allegations and found "insufficient evidence" to discipline McManus for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The league released a statement on Sept. 30 that the case was closed regarding any potential discipline for McManus.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said when the team initially signed McManus that the team was "very, very comfortable" in signing him.

"Last week when these things got cleared up within the league and he got past some other things, those conversations kinda picked up," <a data-i13n="cpos:7;pos:1" href="https://x.com/RobDemovsky/status/1846605569785725380">Gutekunst told reporters in October</a>. "We wanted to make sure we did our due diligence. Again, we feel really good about that where we sit right now, and we're excited to get him out there."

McManus, 33, hit 20 of 21 field goal attempts including all three of his attempts of 50-plus yards last season. He made all 30 of his extra-point attempts.