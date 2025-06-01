Pacers & Thunder face off in NBA Finals! Who has the upper hand? | The Big Number

Subscribe to The Big Number

Dan Devine and Tom Haberstroh break down the historic matchup between the Indiana Pacers & Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA Finals. With only a 1% chance of this pairing at the start of the season, the hosts dissect why both teams surged to the top, challenging long-held NBA assumptions about youth, roster continuity, and midseason trades. The conversation spotlights star performances from Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, plus the impact of strategic additions like Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso. The episode explores why these Finals are one of the most improbable in recent memory, what sets each team apart, and what this means for the future of team-building in the NBA.

Don’t miss the discussion on what’s next for the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks, and the unique blend of clutch play, defense, and team chemistry fueling this unlikely Finals.

(1:10) - Pacers & Thunder defy all odds to face off in the NBA Finals

(20:40) - Why Thunder excel at avoiding turnovers

(26:15) - Caruso & Hartenstein fuel OKC's defensive engine

(31:50) - Pacers: clutchest team in the NBA?

(34:50) - Pacers & Thunder have both dominated in 2025

(43:20) - What's next for the Timberwolves?

(50:00) - What's next for the Knicks?

