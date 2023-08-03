The Pac-12 is crumbling, part 2: Big Ten is in expansion meetings & Florida State is unhinged

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde regather to react to the news that the Big Ten is meeting to discuss a plan for realignment with their eyes on Pac-12 teams.

The podcast opens up by discussing which teams in the Pac-12 are in the forefront of the Big Ten’s eyes ahead of their latest pitch to expand. Four presidents have met today and the guys expect the top two targets to be the University of Oregon and the University of Washington, that is if the Big Ten only wants to add two teams in this volley. If the conference wishes to expand to 20 teams Stanford and California-Berkley are expected to be the next two schools to be rounded up.

In true NCAA administrative fashion, the Big Ten doesn’t want to be seen as the conference that killed the Pac-12. Only in this line of work could you find such irony after adding USC and UCLA, which ended up tanking the Pac-12’s media rights deal this offseason. The guys speculate as to what will happen with the rest of the Pac-12 if Oregon and Washington leave, and the other options appear to be the Big 12 and Mountain West.

The ACC couldn’t let the Big Ten have all the shine today, as member school Florida State expressed their displeasure that they will be receiving the same amount of money as other ACC schools this year. The guys aren’t impressed by Florida State’s antics and peacocking. Pat believes that ACC commissioner Jim Phillips should feel very disrespected by a program that has reached only tepid levels of relevancy over the last five seasons.

Lastly, former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel is opening his own bar in College Station, Texas, so the show determines whether or not it’s worth checking out.

1:00 The Big Ten is meeting to discuss further expansion after the Pac-12 fallout

19:23 If you’re the Big Ten would you go to 18 teams or 20?

27:33 How should Oregon State and Washington State fans feel now?

35:27 Florida State is very unhappy with the ACC

44:03 Johnny Manziel is opening a bar

