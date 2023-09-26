National

Orioles Hall of Fame 3B Brooks Robinson, one of MLB's best defenders ever, dies at 86

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Brooks Robinson, the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer who made MLB history with 16 straight Gold Gloves at third base, has died, the team announced Tuesday. He was 86 years old.

This article will be updated with more information.

Most Read