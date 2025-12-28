One person is dead and another is injured after two helicopters crash in New Jersey, officials say

HAMMONTON, N.J. — One person was killed and another was left critically injured after two helicopters crashed in southern New Jersey on Sunday, officials said.

Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said rescuers responded to a report of an aviation crash at about 11:25 a.m. on Sunday, and police and fire crews subsequently extinguished flames that engulfed one of the helicopters.

One person was killed and another was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene showed a helicopter spinning rapidly to the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will be investigating the crash, Friel said.

