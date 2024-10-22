One dead in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders

One person is dead among 49 cases in a fast-moving E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers, according to the CDC.

Most cases have been reported in Colorado and Nebraska, with many of those affected stating they had eaten a Quarter Pounder before becoming ill.

It is still unclear which ingredient in the burger is responsible for the outbreak.

McDonald’s is working with investigators to identify the contaminated ingredient and has temporarily stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties in several states as a precaution.

The company has also halted sales of the Quarter Pounder in certain states while the investigation continues.

Health officials advise anyone who has eaten a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder and is experiencing severe E. coli symptoms, such as diarrhea lasting more than three days, bloody diarrhea, or signs of dehydration, to immediately contact their healthcare provider.

E. coli infections can cause symptoms like severe stomach cramps, vomiting, and bloody diarrhea.

Most people recover within a week, but in some cases, serious complications like kidney failure may occur.

©2024 Cox Media Group