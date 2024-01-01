One bad call decided the NFC East? Playoff clinchers, David Tepper throws a drink | Sunday Night Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap an absolutely bonkers Week 17 of NFL action. The dynamic duo start off by highlighting some of the more intriguing games from the weekend, including the massive officiating blunder on Saturday night that potentially decided the NFC East in favor of the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens' dominating victory over the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles' tragic meltdown at the end of this season culminating in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The duo also address David Tepper throwing a drink on a Jacksonville Jaguars fan during the Carolina Panthers' loss, and Fitz and Frank discuss what's a suitable punishment for an NFL owner – who should be held to an even higher standard than players and coaches.
Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate, as they go back and forth on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mason Rudolph impressing, the Chicago Bears and what to do with Justin Fields, the Denver Broncos' first game without Russell Wilson and much more.
1:10 - Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys
12:05 - Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens
20:20 - Arizona Cardinals @ Philadelphia Eagles
27:45 - Carolina Panthers @ Jacksonville jaguars
34:05 - Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans
35:55 - Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts
37:45 - New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills
39:20 - New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41:05 - Atlanta Falcons @ Chicago Bears
44:35 - Los Angeles Rams @ New York Giants
46:50 - San Francisco 49ers @ Washington Commanders
47:55 - Pittsburgh Steelers @ Seattle Seahawks
51:20 - Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos
54:40 - Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs
57:55 - Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings
