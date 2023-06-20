Ohio State TE Zak Herbstreit, son of ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, hospitalized

Ohio State tight end Zak Herbstreit has been hospitalized.

Herbstreit, the son of former Ohio State quarterback and lead ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is a preferred walk-on with the Buckeyes. Kirk Herbstreit posted a message from Zak to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that said Zak was under the care of cardiologists in Columbus while noting in the tweet that Zak "has a long journey ahead of him."

“I have had a bit of a setback these past couple of weeks,” Zak’s statement said. “Not feeling right. Culminated with test results this past Friday that forced me into the hospital. I have some of the best cardiologists looking after me and I am beyond appreciative. We are doing a number of tests and conjuring a plan to ensure that I will be able to be back to feeling normal again. I appreciate the overwhelming support over the past couple of days. I am feeling good and hope to be out of the hospital soon.”

My son Zak is in the hospital and wanted me to send this note out. I just wanted to add how much we appreciate so many people reaching out concerned about his well being. He has a long journey ahead of him.



“I have had a bit of a setback these past couple of weeks. Not feeling… — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) June 20, 2023

Zak Herbstreit is set to be a junior at Ohio State this fall and did not have a catch in 2022. The Nashville native played high school at Montgomery Bell Academy. His twin older brothers Tye and Jake played football at Clemson.

Kirk Herbstreit has been an analyst with ESPN since 1996 and has been the network’s top college football analyst since 2006. He played from 1989-92 at Ohio State and his father Jim also played and coached at Ohio State.