Ohio high school lacrosse player dies from injury suffered during varsity game

A high school lacrosse player from the Cleveland, Ohio, area died on Thursday morning after suffering an in-game injury earlier this week, according to USA Today.

Sixteen-year-old sophomore Dylan Veselic, of Bay Village High School, was injured during a game in Olmsted Falls on May 6. Witnesses told WKYC that an Olmsted Falls player attempted a shot when the ball struck Veselic in the back of the head below his helmet as he tried to block it.

Bay Village Superintendent Scot Prebles later shared that the student athlete was in critical condition after undergoing surgery. The school then shared the news of Veselic's tragic passing at 7:52 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Dylan has passed away from his injuries sustained at Tuesday’s game. Please continue to keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/JbKaSBE4JV — Bay Village Boys Lacrosse (@BayVillageLAX) May 8, 2025

"With heavy hearts, the Veselic family shares the news that Dylan has passed away from injuries suffered during a lacrosse game," the statement read. "We are deeply touched by the overwhelming support and kindness shown by our community and beyond. We ask that you continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Matt Spellman, the Bay Village School District athletics and activities director, spoke highly of Veselic.

"Dylan was an amazing student, always wearing a smile on his face while supporting his fellow teammates," Spellman said, per USA Today. "He was kind, hardworking, and dedicated, consistently showing leadership, empathy, and a positive attitude both on the field and in the classroom. Dylan's enthusiasm, determination, and willingness to help others made him a role model for his peers."

While Dylan was hospitalized, community members began a meal train to support the Veselic family. The meal train had a $500 goal and raised over $46,000.