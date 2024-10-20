Officials reverse controversial Texas pass interference call during delay for fans throwing objects onto the field

Pass interference or no pass interference? That’s the question that plagued the end of the third quarter of No. 1 Texas’ game vs. No. 5 Georgia.

Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron intercepted Carson Beck and returned the ball inside the Georgia 10 yard-line. But a flag was thrown on the play and after a quick discussion, officials ruled that Barron should be flagged for pass interference on Arian Smith.

It was a very, very, very controversial call as Smith was the one who initiated contact with Barron.

This was called pass interference to wipe out a huge Texas interception pic.twitter.com/5aiCVhtGLf — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) October 20, 2024

Texas fans were unhappy and threw objects on the field. The game was seemingly delayed for the debris on the field and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian even walked over to the student section to calm fans down.

Texas fans threw debris onto field after an interception was called back due to pass interference.



The refs reversed the call after further discussion. pic.twitter.com/3BkqP1jiXB — ESPN (@espn) October 20, 2024

Then the play got even more controversial.

Roughly four minutes after the play happened, officials announced that no pass interference had occurred and instead of Georgia retaining the ball, Texas would have possession. As you can imagine, that made Georgia coach Kirby Smart absolutely livid. It’s nearly impossible to imagine another time where it took nearly five minutes to figure out a pass interference call. Even if you agree that the penalty should never have been called in the first place.

It was a decision that had a massive impact. Two plays after the call was reversed, Texas scored a touchdown to cut Georgia’s lead to 23-15 after entering the second half down 23-0.