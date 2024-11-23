No. 9 Ole Miss loses to Florida on awful interception by Jaxson Dart, CFP chances slip away

Montrell Johnson Jr.'s five-yard touchdown run with 7:40 remaining in the fourth quarter gave Florida a 24–17 win over No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday in Gainesville.

Ole Miss' last chance to tie the score was squandered on an awful decision by quarterback Jaxson Dart to throw into triple coverage. The 39-yard pass attempt was picked off in the end zone by Bryce Thornton with 1:32 remaining in regulation.

JAXSON DART IS PICKED OFF IN THE END ZONE AND THE GATORS TAKE OVER

The Rebels had an earlier opportunity to tie on their previous possession after a 35-yard run by Dart put them at the Florida 40-yard line. However, Dart overthrew Jordan Watkins on a 40-yard pass that would have been a touchdown. Caleb Banks and Tyreak Sapp then broke through on the following play to sack Dart and knock Ole Miss out of field goal range.

Caleb Banks and Tyreak Sapp meet Jaxson Dart in the backfield!

Florida ball with 6:24 left



Florida ball with 6:24 left pic.twitter.com/TOU2hgmjb4 — Stadium and Gale: A Florida Gators Podcast (@StadiumAndGale) November 23, 2024

The defeat drops Ole Miss out of a fourth-place tie in the SEC and almost certainly eliminates the Rebels from College Football Playoff consideration at 4–3 in conference and 8–3 overall.

Micah Davis' muffed punt return for the Rebels early in the third quarter gave Florida the ball at the Ole Miss 37-yard line. The Gators couldn't get a first down but were close enough for a 53-yard field goal from Trey Smack and a 17–14 lead.

Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris left the game in the second quarter after apparently reaggravating a groin injury. Before getting hurt, he caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart that tied the score at 7–7.

JAXSON DART TO TRE HARRIS!

Florida's defense also came up big on the Rebels' subsequent possession, stopping Ole Miss on 4th-and-1 from the Gators' 10-yard line. Rather than kick the tying field goal, Lane Kiffin opted to go for it but JJ Pegues was stopped for no gain.

FLORIDA GETS THE HUGE FOURTH DOWN STOP!

However, the Gators went 3-and-out on their next drive, giving Ole Miss the ball at midfield. The drive stalled at the 25-yard line but on 4th-and-7, Kiffin chose for a game-tying field goal try and Caden Davis converted from 42 yards.

The difference in this game may have been red zone efficiency. Ole Miss went 0-for-3 inside the 20-yard line, while Florida went 2-for-2.