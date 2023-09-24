NFL Winners and Losers: Dolphins hang 70 points on Broncos, Tua's MVP case gets a push

Jaylen Waddle was inactive for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. And that's when Tua Tagovailoa should have struggled, right?

For those who think Tagovailoa is just a product of his receivers, taking one of the best in the NFL away from him Sunday against the Denver Broncos should have led to a quiet day. It'll be hard for Tagovailoa's critics to explained what happened with Waddle out.

The Dolphins exploded on offense. Miami became the first NFL team since 1966 to put up 70 points. The Dolphins were closing in on the NFL team record of 735 yards in a game, set by the 1951 Los Angeles Rams. The Dolphins had to settle for just 726 yards as time ran out on their 70-20 stomping of the Broncos. They took a knee on fourth down in the final minute rather than run one more play for the record, which might have been just as embarrassing for the Broncos as allowing the 700 yards and 70 points.

Before the first half was done, Tagovailoa was 16 of 16 for 202 yards, two touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. The Dolphins, who probably need to be recognized as one of the best teams in the NFL, scored a franchise record in points in a win over the Broncos. Tagovailoa, who probably needs to be recognized as one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL, was good yet again.

Tagovailoa had 309 yards and four touchdowns, and he played just one play of the fourth quarter because the Broncos couldn't keep the game competitive. If the Dolphins were into padding his stats for a run at MVP, he could have put up plenty more.

Yes, Tagovailoa has Tyreek Hill to throw to and he's great. But his emergence as an MVP favorite this season is much more than just having a great receiver. Many other great quarterbacks have fantastic receivers to throw to and they don't get the "Yeah, but ... " treatment that Tagovailoa does.

Tagovailoa even showed off some style on a no-look touchdown flip to De'Von Achane.

That's a confident quarterback paired with an excellent playcaller in coach Mike McDaniel.

Tagovailoa is the very early MVP candidate for a few reasons. The system allows for fast reads and he is processing quickly. His average time in the pocket of 2.1 seconds through two games was the second lowest in the NFL among starters to Trevor Lawrence, according to FantasyPros. He has taken only one sack through three games. That also helps keep him healthy.

Tagovailoa is also deadly accurate. Pro Football Focus tracks "big time throws," which are tight window throws with excellent location. Through two weeks Tagovailoa had the second-best mark in that category. On Sunday, he didn't miss his first pass until 9:44 remained in the third quarter. He had completed his first 17 passes to that point.

Tagovailoa might not be able to put up viral highlights of throwing a ball 70 yards downfield, but accuracy and reading a defense quickly are valuable skills too. And Tagovailoa is near the top of the league in those categories.

The Dolphins are rolling. Road wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots are solid. The Broncos might end up being a disaster but the best teams handing business against terrible teams and Miami wrecked Denver on Sunday.

The Dolphins look good enough to make a run at the AFC East title and maybe even much more. And as long as Tagovailoa stays healthy, an MVP at the end of the season isn't out of the question either. A 70-point game will look good on his resume.

Here are the rest of the winners and losers from Week 3 of the NFL season:

WINNERS

Jordan Love: In Week 2, Love and the Green Bay Packers couldn't put a win away after taking a 24-12 lead on the Atlanta Falcons. The Packers needed to move the ball a little bit in the fourth quarter and couldn't do it.

In Week 3, Love came up big.

The Packers were without four star players: receiver Christian Watson, running back Jones, left tackle David Bahktiari and cornerback Jaire Alexander. They fell behind 17-0 to the New Orleans Saints. Love didn't do much for three quarters. Nobody will remember the first three quarters after what happened in the fourth.

Love led a comeback against the Saints, who had to play most of the game without Derek Carr after he was knocked out with an injury. Love led a field goal drive and then two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. Thanks to Packers coach Matt LaFleur going for two after the Packers' first touchdown, they took an 18-17 lead on the extra point after their second touchdown. Then the Saints missed a field goal in the final two minutes and the Packers had a huge win.

Green Bay is 2-1. Love wasn't great on Sunday. But all that will matter is that he was good enough when it counted.

Buffalo Bills defense: The Bills' offense gets the attention, which overshadows a top-five defense.

The Bills defense was outstanding on Sunday. They were dominant in a win over the Washington Commanders. The offense was setting for field goals too often but it didn't matter. The defense wasn't allowing anything. And then defensive end A.J. Epenesa put the game away with a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Sam Howell was sacked nine times and threw four interceptions. The Bills got a shutout on the road. When Buffalo's defense faces the Dolphins' offense in two huge AFC East showdowns, it should be fun to watch.

Detroit Lions defense too: It's probably not fair that the Lions had to endure questions after their first loss of the season, but this is the Lions we're talking about. Everyone expects the worst.

The Lions are just fine. The defense, which didn't have a good day against the Seattle Seahawks last week, was excellent against the Atlanta Falcons in a key 20-6 win. Atlanta has a lot of star players but also big quarterback questions with Desmond Ridder, and the Lions exposed that. The Falcons got just 183 yards.

The Lions had the win over the Kansas City Chiefs in their back pocket, and now they're 2-1 after an impressive win over the Falcons. They're back on track.

Oh, and the Cleveland Browns defense: The Browns defense might be the best in the NFL. They tore apart the Cincinnati Bengals in the opener, would have beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 if Deshaun Watson didn't give the game away and then choked out the Tennessee Titans in an emphatic 27-3 win on Sunday.

The Browns didn't miss Nick Chubb on Sunday. His replacement Jerome Ford scored twice, Watson played better and the defense was amazing. Myles Garrett had 3.5 sacks, including a huge sack near the end of the first half when the Titans had no timeouts left. That sack ended the half and the game got out of hand in the second half after that.

The Browns will need Watson to play well, to keep the offense afloat without Chubb. But the defense, with new coordinator Jim Schwartz, might make sure the offense doesn't need to do much heavy lifting.

LOSERS

Doug Pederson vs. DeMeco Ryans: Ryans had this team ready on Sunday. Pederson did not.

The Houston Texans started 0-2 and it didn't seem like Ryans, a rookie head coach, would get his first win Sunday. Pederson's Jacksonville Jaguars were big favorites. But the Jaguars were horrible. For the second straight week the offense missed several plays it should have made. The defense wasn't much better. They allowed Tank Dell to run wide open downfield on a 68-yard touchdown that effectively sealed the 37-17 win. And the Jaguars' special teams allowed fullback Andrew Beck to return a kickoff for a touchdown. Jacksonville wasn't ready to play in any way.

Ryans got his first win. It's a young roster that should continue to get better. Sunday should give the Texans a boost of confidence. The Jaguars, on the other hand, seem to be a bit of a mess.

New York Jets repeating last season: When the New England Patriots scored on a busted coverage, getting a 58-yard touchdown to tight end Pharaoh Brown, they led 10-0. There was more than 11 minutes remaining in the second quarter. And the Jets had to know the game was over.

The Jets can't move the ball with Zach Wilson and they definitely can't depend on scoring any touchdowns. The Jets' first five possessions resulted in one first down and five punts. They had 39 yards in the first half and were averaging 1.4 yards per play.

The Jets did put together one touchdown drive and trailed 13-10 in the fourth quarter. Wilson had a chance to erase the memories of a bad day with one drive to win it. Instead, he threw incomplete twice and then held the ball too long in his own end zone, where he was sacked for a safety. The Patriots went on to win 15-10.

The Jets know it won't get much better with Wilson at quarterback. It wouldn't be a surprise if they start making calls this week to see if anything else is available.