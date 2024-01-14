NFL wild card: Andy Reid's mustache frozen over with icicles during frigid Chiefs-Dolphins game in Kansas City

It's really cold in Kansas City.

How cold is it?

It's so cold that Andy Reid's mustache froze over by halftime of Saturday's playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. Seriously.

NBC cameras repeatedly zoomed in on the Kansas City coach's mustache throughout the first half as a a makeshift barometer of the frigid conditions. Here's how it looked a quarter into the game.

Here it is closer to halftime, unmistakably engulfed in substantial icicles.

Andy Reid frozen mustache update: pic.twitter.com/ipkzpwKcoo — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024

Somebody get that man a hot beverage.

Reid's frozen facial hair was a product of one of the coldest games in NFL history. Temperatures at kickoff hovered around -3 degrees with the wind chill recorded at -27. By halftime, the temperature dropped to -7.

It was too cold to do most anything outside, but not cold enough to stop NFL football. The league will move games when weather warrants — as demonstrated by the blizzard-postponed Bills-Steelers game in Buffalo. But cold temperatures alone weren't enough to halt Chiefs-Dolphins. Nor were they enough to hinder this shirtless fan in the stands.

This Dolphins fan is really shirtless in this weather 😳pic.twitter.com/NvsaKcbrO1 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 14, 2024

Nor this one:

More sensible decisions have been made.