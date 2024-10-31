NFL Week 9 preview & slop watch, Ravens vs. Broncos & Nate Tice's 2025 big board | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to give their thoughts and analysis on the two biggest games of Week 9, one thing to watch in six other games and the top prospects in Nate's latest 2025 NFL big board. The duo kick things off with the Denver Broncos visiting the Baltimore Ravens as Nate and Charles discuss why this game should be a lot closer than people think. The Green Bay Packers host a red-hot Detroit Lions team that will provide their biggest challenge to date, and Nate and Charles do a deep dive on each side of the ball.

Next, the two hosts give one thing to watch in six different games this weekend, as Charles has a gameplan for the Atlanta Falcons against the Dallas Cowboys, thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles and a prediction for how many times a slop watch Carolina Panthers game will be shown Redzone. Nate is excited for the Washington Commanders to take on the New York Giants defense, the Miami Dolphins trying to get going against Buffalo and the ultimate Nate Tice matchup in the Arizona Cardinals and an ansty Chicago Bears team.

Nate and Charles wrap up with Nate's analysis on his latest 2025 big board as he ranks the strongest prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class, and Nate answers a mailbag question on the difference between wide receiver positions.

(2:50) Denver Broncos @ Baltimore Ravens

(16:50) Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

(30:50) Dallas Cowboys @ Atlanta Falcons

(33:15) Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills

(35:40) Jacksonville Jaguars @ Philadelphia Eagles

(38:40) Chicago Bears @ Arizona Cardinals

(44:05) New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

(46:35) Washington Commanders @ New York Giants

(49:20) Nate's 2025 big board

(1:03:20) Mailbag question of the week

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts