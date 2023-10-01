NFL Week 4 early slate live tracker: Bills vs. Dolphins gives fans an early candidate for game of the year

The Miami Dolphins look like the early team to beat in 2023. With a healthy Tua Tagovailoa, the team's offense is even more explosive than last year. Even the run game, which saw Raheem Mostert and rookie De'Von Achane each score four touchdowns in Week 3, appears dominant.

After dropping 70 points in a blowout win against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, Miami will face its most difficult challenge thus far. The vaunted Buffalo Bills defense will attempt to slow down the unstoppable Dolphins offense in what could be an early candidate for NFL game of the year.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest scores, stats and injuries from the early slate of NFL games in Week 4.