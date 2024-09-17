NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Chiefs are 2-0, but there are some concerns

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0, and that's more than plenty of presumed contenders can say.

But like just about every other team, even the Chiefs have issues.

The Chiefs are fortunate to be 2-0. If Isaiah Likely was one shoe size smaller, or a Cincinnati Bengals rookie safety doesn't arrive a split second early to the receiver on a fourth-down pass, maybe the Chiefs are 0-2.

They are 2-0 however. But there are concerns. News that running back Isiah Pacheco will be out at least four games with a fractured fibula is an issue. Travis Kelce is off to a career-worst start with just 39 yards in two games. Hollywood Brown might miss the whole regular season due to injury. Rookie left tackle Kingsley Suamataia was benched due to struggles on Sunday. Not all is well for the Chiefs despite their record.

But ask teams like the Ravens, Bengals, Rams, Jaguars, Colts or a few others if they'd trade places with Kansas City.

Here are the power rankings after Week 2 of the NFL regular season: