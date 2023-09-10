NFL Week 1 late games live tracker: Can Bears finally defeat the Packers now that Aaron Rodgers is gone?

One of the NFL's biggest rivalries will have a chance to re-ignite in Week 1. The Green Bay Packers travel to the Chicago Bears in a matchup that could have major consequences in the NFC North.

Both teams enter the contest with a lot on the line. Armed with Justin Fields and new arrival DJ Moore, there's optimism about the Bears' offense for the first time in years. If Fields takes a step forward, and the Bears' new additions live up to expectations, Chicago could make noise in a weak division.

To do so, they'll have to prove they can beat the Packers. Chicago hasn't been too successful on that front in recent years thanks to Aaron Rodgers, who left the Packers in the offseason. Jordan Love will finally get his chance to show what he can do as a full-time starter, and could win over doubters in a big way if he starts off the 2023 season with a win over the team's biggest rival.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports keeps you up to date on all the action during Sunday's late NFL slate, which will also feature the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Denver Broncos, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the New England Patriots, the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Below, you'll find the latest scores, injuries and notable performances from all the games in the NFL's late slate during Week 1.