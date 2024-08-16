NFL training camp notepad: Jets think they landed a mid-round steal, but a recent Day 1 pick needs more development

Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson is out on the road covering training camps. Today's stop: the New York Jets.

About the QB

Those animated exchanges between Aaron Rodgers and wideout Garrett Wilson a few weeks back? The Jets absorbed it as a positive. Elite QBs and their best pass catchers will get after each other at times fixing miscues. (Rodgers and Davante Adams did, too.) As one staffer put it: “[Rodgers and Wilson] being able to challenge each other builds trust.”

Rookie to watch

It may take a season of sorting the ample running back depth, but the staff is juiced about fourth-round pick Braelon Allen. His one-cut decisiveness and burst has raised some eyebrows, dispelling some agility concerns that caused a draft slide. The Jets think they landed a draft steal who will have a big-time future for them.

Keeping my eye on

The offensive line finally has real depth to it — to the point that I think the Jets will try to keep at least 11 players between the final roster and practice squad. An interesting point to watch is the development of first-round pick Olu Fashanu, who the Jets are going to work hard to get reps at both the backup offensive tackle spots.

Fantasy thought

We’ve been down this road before, but don’t rule out an end-of-draft fantasy flier on Jason Brownlee. He put together his best camp practices heading into the Washington Commanders game, then popped in that matchup. Mike Williams is notoriously hurt and Brownlee has the size and tools that continue to keep this staff engaged.

What I saw that was interesting

It’s odd for GM Joe Douglas to trade for a player like edge Haason Reddick without a contract worked out. Something went sideways here that spoiled the milk, and I think part of it (on the Jets' end) was Reddick immediately checking out of the team’s offseason after being acquired. Douglas and Reddick really need a sitdown to clear the air.

Wild card

Something weighing on the Reddick situation is the size of 2023 first round-pick Will McDonald, who still has a work-in-progress 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame. McDonald needs to be a bigger and more physical every-down player for the Jets to expand his role. That’s going to be an uphill climb after he didn’t take a jump physically this offseason.