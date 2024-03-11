NFL: Tackle Dion Dawkins trolls Bills fans before signing extension to stay in Buffalo

Dion Dawkins had a little fun with Buffalo Bills fans on Monday morning.

With the team having already released plenty of key players as it got salary cap compliant, Dawkins posted a message indicating he was leaving the Bills too.

Dawkins is quite a jokester. Even with April Fool's Day being a few weeks off, Dawkins was actually in the process of signing a massive extension with the Bills. It's a three-year, $60.5 million deal to remain with the Bills according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

And Dawkins played the "gotcha" card for Bills fans.

Yall are cra why would ever Leave Buffalo im never leaving guy Im buffalo for life ❄️❄️❄️ — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) March 11, 2024

Bills fans probably didn't appreciate the few minutes in which they thought their top offensive tackle was walking away, but it ended up being good news.

Dawkins has made the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons. The Bills released multiple players over the past week because they were over the cap, but they found a way to lock up one of their best players on offense for the next few years.

Dawkins isn't going anywhere, even if Bills fans had to worry about that for a few minutes.