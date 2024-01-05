NFL injury tracker Week 18: Big names resting ahead of playoffs; Baker Mayfield back at Bucs practice

It's the final week of the 2023 NFL regular season and as we head into the weekend there are questions about seeding and playoff places in each conference still to be answered.
But there are teams who know their fate and this week's games lack meaning, which means players will be resting.
One interesting game will be the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. The Ravens have a bye in the first round after clinching the AFC's top seed, so Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. will be among those players not suiting up. That could help Mike Tomlin and co. who need to win and hope for some help in order to make the postseason.
Other stars not seeing the field this weekend include Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, and Joe Flacco. The Rams also plan to pull wide receiver Puka Nacua after he reaches 29 receiving yards to break the single-season rookie yardage record.
Mayfield chances to play increasing
Baker Mayfield was back at practice in a limited capacity on Thursday as he deals with a rib injury. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and the quarterback said this week he will do anything to play through his injury.
If wide receiver Mike Evans' critique means anything, it's a good sign for Mayfield's chances.
"He was just normal when he was in there. Throwing the ball great. Hitting me in stride a couple times," Evans said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.
Here's the rest of the Week 18 injury report.
STEELERS
S Trenton Thompson (neck): questionable
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee): questionable
LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral): questionable
RAVENS
CB Ronald Darby (illness): questionable
S Kyle Hamilton (knee): questionable
CB Arthur Maulet (hip): questionable
CB Brandon Stephens (ankle): questionable
WR Tylan Wallace (knee): questionable
S Ar'Darius Washington (pectoral): questionable
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (rest): OUT
QB Lamar Jackson (rest): OUT
LB Malik Harrison (groin): OUT
CB Marlon Humphrey (calf): OUT
DB Daryl Worley (shoulder/ankle): OUT
TEXANS
WR Robert Woods (hip): questionable
DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle): questionable
FB Andrew Beck (calf): questionable
DT Maliek Collins (hip): questionable
DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle): questionable
T Laremy Tunsil (groin): questionable
WR Noah Brown (back): OUT
DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle): OUT
COLTS
C Ryan Kelly (ankle): questionable
CB Chris Lammons (ankle): questionable
G Quenton Nelson (ankle): questionable
CB Kenny Moore II (back): questionable
RB Zack Moss (forearm): questionable
T Braden Smith (knee): questionable
BUCCANEERS
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (going): limited
CB Troy Hill (concussion): limited
CB Jaycee Horn (toe): limited
G Cade Mays (finger): limited
LB Tae Davis (illness): DNP
OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. (concussion): DNP
P Johnny Hekker (personal): DNP
K Eddy Pineiro (right hamstring): DNP
PANTHERS
TE Ko Kieft (shoulder): limited
QB Baker Mayfield (ribs): limited
WR Trey Palmer (hip): limited
T Tristan Wirfs (shoulder): limited
BROWNS
P Corey Bojoquez (left quad) limited
WR Marquise Goodwin (knee): limited
RB Kareem Hunt (groin): limited
WR Elijah Moore (concussion): limited
DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (pectoral): limited
G Wyatt Teller (ankle): limited
S Juan Thornhill (calf): limited
G Joel Bitonio (oblique/knee): DNP
CB Mike Ford (calf): DNP
S Duron Harmon (ankle): DNP
DT Shelby Harris (back): DNP
K Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring): DNP
LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf): DNP
CB Greg Newsome (knee): DNP
C Ethan Pocic (shoulder/stinger): DNP
LB Anthony Walker (knee): DNP
BENGALS
CB Chidobe Awuzie (shoulder): limited
WR Tee Higgins (hamstring): DNP
RB Joe Mixon (illness): DNP
VIKINGS
G Ed Ingram (shoulder): limited
DB Theo Jackson (toe): limited
TE Nick Muse (knee): limited
S Harrison Smith (shoulder): limited
CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder): DNP
OT Christian Darrisaw (illness): DNP
CB Byron Murphy (knee): DNP
WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): DNP
OT Brian O’Neill (ankle): DNP
DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle): DNP
LIONS
LB James Houston (ankle): limited
TE Sam LaPorta (ankle): limited
DT Alim McNeil (knee): limited
DL Benito Jones (illness): DNP
WR Jameson Williams (ankle): DNP
TE Brock Wright (hip): DNP
JETS
QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): limited
OL Wes Schweitzer (calf): limited
OL Jacob Hansen (concussion): DNP
TE Jeremy Ruckert (concussion): DNP
QB Zach Wilson (concussion): DNP
PATRIOTS
DL Christian Barmore (knee): limited
TE Pharaoh Brown (ribs): limited
DB Myles Bryant (illness): limited
TE Hunter Henry (knee): limited
LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): limited
CB Jonathan Jones (knee): limited
WR DeVante Parker (ribs): limited
S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): limited
SpT Matthew Slater (hamstring): limited
LB Jahlani Tavai (tooth): limited
CB Shaun Wade (hip): limited
OT Trent Brown (illness): DNP
FALCONS
QB Taylor Heinicke (ankle): limited
DE Zach Harrison (knee): limited
LB Troy Anderson (pectoral): limited
CB Mike Hughes (concussion): limited
S DeMarco Hellams (concussion): DNP
C Drew Dalman (ankle): DNP
SAINTS
RB Kendre Miller (ankle): limited
C Erik McCoy (foot): limited
WR Chirs Olave (ankle): limited
DE Payton Turner (toe): limited
TE Juwan Johnson (chest): limited
DT Khalen Saunders (concussion): limited
S Lonnie Johnson (knee): DNP
RB Alvin Kamara (ankle): DNP
LB Nephi Sewell (knee): DNP
T Landon Young (knee): DNP
WR A.T. Perry (illness): DNP
JAGUARS
WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring): limited
WR Christian Kirk (groin): limited
QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder/left finger): limited
TITANS
CB Eric Garror (illness/knee): limited
QB Will Levis (foot): limited
CB Caleb Farley (back): limited
OLB Caleb Murphy (shoulder): limited
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip): limited
TE Kevin Rader (hip): limited
C Aaron Brewer (ankle/knee): limited
WR Colton Dowell (knee): DNP
DB Anthony Kendall (knee): DNP
DL TK McLendon (shoulder): DNP
G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): DNP
T Jaelyn Duncan (neck): DNP
SEAHAWKS
RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder): limited
LB Nick Bellore (knee): DNP
DE Mario Edwards (knee): DNP
T Abraham Lucas (knee): DNP
T Jason Peters (foot): DNP
NT Jarran Reed (knee): DNP
LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): DNP
G Phil Haynes (toe): DNP
DE Leonard Williams (shoulder): DNP
CARDINALS
LB Dennis Gardeck (knee): limited
S Andre Chachere (shoulder): limited
LB Victor Dimukeje (foot): limited
DL Leki Fotu (hand): limited
WR Zach Pascal (hamstring): limited
DL Kevin Strong (knee): limited
OL D.J. Humphries (knee): DNP
DL Dante Stills (knee): DNP
OL Elijah Wilkinson (illness): DNP
CB Garrett Williams (ankle): DNP
BEARS
RB Khalil Herbert (back): limited
TE Cole Kmet (knee): limited
WR D.J. Moore (ankle): limited
QB Tyson Bagent (illness): DNP
DB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder): DNP
WR Darnell Mooney (concussion): DNP
LS Patrick Scales (foot): DNP
PACKERS
TE Luke Musgrave (kidney): limited
RB Aaron Jones (knee/finger): limited
S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited
WR Jayden Reed (chest): limited
DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot): limited
WR Christian Watson (hamstring): limited
RB A.J. Dillon (thumb/neck): DNP
S Rudy Ford (hamstring): DNP
G/T Elgton Jenkins (knee/ankle): DNP
LB Isaiah McDuffie (concussion/neck): DNP
LB Preston Smith (ankle): DNP
CHIEFS
RB Isaiah Pacheco (quad/shoulder): limited
TE Travis Kelce (neck): limited
DT Chris Jones (groin): DNP
WR Rashee Rice (hamstring): DNP
CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf): DNP
WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle): DNP
T Donovan Smith (neck): DNP
CHARGERS
DB Deane Leonard (heel): limited
WR Joshua Palmer (concussion): limited
T Trey Pipkins III (wrist): limited
TE Stone Smartt (shoulder): limited
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (ankle): limited
WR Keenan Allen (heel): DNP
OLB Joey Bosa (foot): DNP
OLB Justin Hollins (shoulder): DNP
G Zion Johnson (neck): DNP
LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder): DNP
DL Nick Williams (shoulder): DNP
BRONCOS
TE Chris Manhertz (illness): DNP
T Mike McGlinchey (ribs): DNP
P Riley Dixon (personal): DNP
LS Mitchell Fraboni (personal): DNP
RAIDERS
DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited
T Jermaine Eluemanor (knee): limited
FB Jakob Johnson (back): limited
RB Josh Jacobs (quad): DNP
TE Michael Mayer (toe): DNP
T Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/illness): DNP
EAGLES
DT Jordan Davis (ankle): limited
CB Darius Slay (knee): limited
WR DeVonta Smith (ankle): DNP
GIANTS
CB Deonte Banks (shoulder): limited
LB Carter Coughlin (shoulder): limited
CB Darnay Holmes (foot): limited
C John Michael Schmitz (shin): limited
QB Tyrod Taylor (back): limited
S Dane Belton (personal): DNP
S Jason Pinnock (toe): DNP
RAMS
C Brian Allen (illness): DNP
TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder): DNP
T Joseph Noteboom (foot): DNP
49ERS
C Jon Feliciano (back): limited
WR Jauan Jennings (concussion): limited
RB Elijah Mitchell (illness): limited
DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee): DNP
S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee): DNP
TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): DNP
S Tashaun Gipson (quadricep): DNP
RB Christian McCaffrey (calf): DNP
CB Ambry Thomas (hand): DNP
COWBOYS
DT Johnathan Hankins (ankle/knee): limited
DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle): DNP
OT Chuma Edoga (illness): DNP
DE Chauncey Golston (illness): DNP
S Malik Hooker (ankle/illness): DNP
G Tyler Smith (foot): DNP
S Juanyeh Thomas (illness): DNP
COMMANDERS
DE Casey Toohill (shoulder): limited
DT John Ridgeway (foot): limited
T Andrew Wylie (elbow): limited
DT Jonathan Allen (knee): DNP
CB Kendall Fuller (knee): DNP
CB Tariq Castro-Fields (shoulder): DNP
CB Christian Holmes (concussion): DNP
S Kam Curl (quad): DNP
WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring): DNP
BILLS
S Damar Hamlin (shoulder): limited
DOLPHINS
RB De’Von Achane (toe/ribs): limited
LB Jerome Baker (knee): limited
OLLester Cotton (hip): limited
WRTyreek Hill (ankle/personal): limited
OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle): limited
S Jevon Holland (knees): limited
RG Robert Hunt (hamstring): limited
RT Austin Jackson (oblique): limited
LB David Long Jr. (knee): limited
LB Duke Riley (ankle): limited
T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back): DNP
LB Bradley Chubb (knee): DNP
CB Xavien Howard (foot): DNP
RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle): DNP
DT Zach Sieler (illness): DNP
WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle): DNP