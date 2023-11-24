NFL injury tracker Week 12: Achane not expected to play for Dolphins; Jefferson, Kupp limited at practice

It's Thanksgiving weekend, which means lots of early football and a new Black Friday game this year. The NFL kicked things off on Thursday and we saw the Green Bay Packers take down the Detroit Lions; the Dallas Cowboys blow out the Washington Commanders; and the San Francisco 49ers top the Seattle Seahawks.
Friday afternoon will see the New York Jets turn to Tim Boyle at quarterback as Zach Wilson gets dropped to the third string role. They will take on the Miami Dolphins, who may not have De'Von Achane as he deals with a knee injury. The running back missed four games before returning last week, but he exited the game after aggravating the injury. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Achane is not expected to play.
Will this be the week Justin Jefferson returns for the Minnesota Vikings? The wide receiver was limited at practice Thursday but he has said he will be the one who makes the decision when he feels 100 percent. Oh, and he does not care about your fantasy team issues.
Another receiver who may not be ready to play just yet is Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals. He has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday.
The Los Angeles Rams had pegged wide receiver Cooper Kupp as "day-to-day" on Monday after he suffered a lateral ankle sprain in Week 12. He did not practice on Wednesday but was on the field in a limited capacity on Thursday. Sounds like that one could end up as a game-time decision.
Here is the rest of the Week 12 injury report.
DOLPHINS
RB De'Von Achane (knee): questionable
T Terron Armstead (knee): questionable
WR Chase Claypool (knee): questionable
G Lester Cotton (hip): questionable
OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): questionable
FB Alec Ingold (foot/ankle): questionable
OL Austin Jackson (oblique): questionable
TE Durham Smythe (ankle): questionable
OL Robert Jones (knee): doubtful
JETS
OL Mekhei Becton (ankle/knee): questionable
OL Duane Brown (hip): questionable
LB Sam Eguavoen (hip): questionable
OL Billy Turner (finger): questionable
TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring): questionable
DB Michael Carter II (hamstring): doubtful
SAINTS
T Ryan Ramczyk (knee): limited
DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): limited
RB Kendre Miller (ankle): DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle): DNP
FALCONS
DT David Onyemata (ankle): limited
QB Taylor Heinecke (hamstring): limited
CB Dee Alford (ankle): limited
K Younghoe Koo (back): limited
WR Mack Hollins (ankle): DNP
STEELERS
DT Cam Heyward (groin): limited
DT Montravius Adams (ankle): limited
WR George Pickens (shin): limited
CB James Pierre (Shoulder): limited
LB Nick Herbig (hamstring): limited
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring): DNP
BENGALS
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): limited
DT B.J. Hill (knee): limited
DE Sam Hubbard (ankle: limited
OT D'Ante Smith (knee): limited
WR Tee Higgins (hamstring): DNP
CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quad): DNP
JAGUARS
WR Zay Jones (knee): limited
DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle): limited
CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring): DNP
TEXANS
WR Noah Brown (knee): DNP
LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand): DNP
QB Case Keenum (calf): DNP
S Jimmie Ward (hamstring): DNP
BUCCANEERS
CB Carlton Davis (hip): limited
WR Chris Godwin (knee/elbow): limited
C Robert Hainsey (knee): limited
LB Lavonte David (groin): DNP
CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot): DNP
LB Devin White (foot): DNP
COLTS
CB JuJu Brents (quad): DNP
TE Drew Ogletree (foot): DNP
LB Grant Stuard (illness): DNP
PATRIOTS
DL Christian Barmore (knee): limited
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring): limited
OL Trent Brown (ankle): limited
CB Myles Bryant (chest): limited
CB Jonathan Jones (knee): limited
WR DeVante Parker (concussion): limited
OL Riley Reiff (knee): limited
SpT Matthew Slater (ankle): limited
DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder): limited
GIANTS
DB Tre Hawkins (shoulder): limited
LB Bobby Okereke (hip/rib): limited
DL A'Shawn Robinson (back): limited
WR Darius Slayton (neck): limited
DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): DNP
OL Evan Neal (ankle): DNP
PANTHERS
S Jeremy Chinn (quad): limited
S Sam Franklin (quad): limited
CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): limited
OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring): limited
TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): DNP
TITANS
S Terrell Edmunds (shoulder): limited
WR Treylon Burkes (concussion): DNP
LB Luke Gifford (shin): DNP
T Chris Hubbard (biceps): DNP
RAMS
WR Cooper Kupp (ankle): limited
DT Larrell Murchison (knee): limited
C Coleman Shelton (ankle): limited
G Kevin Dotson (shoulder): limited
WR Ben Skowronek (hip): limited
S Quentin Lake (hamstring): DNP
CARDINALS
S Joey Blount (knee): limited
RB Emari Demarcado (toe): limited
DL Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder): limited
WR Zach Pascal (hamstring): limited
CB Antonio Hamilton (groin): DNP
DL Kevin Strong (knee): DNP
WR Michael Wilson (shoulder): DNP
WR Marquise Brown (heel): DNP
BROWNS
S Grant Delpit (thigh): limited
CB Grant Newsome (calf): limited
DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (groin): limited
S Juan Thornhill (calf): limited
WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): DNP
LB Anthony Walker (hamstring): DNP
CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): DNP
BRONCOS
S P.J. Locke (ankle): limited
DT D.J. Jones (knee): limited
CHIEFS
RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): limited
WR Mecole Hardman (thumb): DNP
RAIDERS
S Marcus Epps (neck): limited
CB Jack Jones (knee/hip): limited
T Kolton Miller (shoulder): limited
S Tre'von Moehrig (back): limited
LB Robert Spillane (ankle): limited
DE Maxx Crosby (knee): DNP
BILLS
S Micah Hyde (neck/stinger): limited
CB Taron Johnson (concussion): limited
DB Cam Lewis (shoulder): limited
S Taylor Rapp (neck): limited
CB Dane Jackson (concussion): DNP
EAGLES
WR A.J. Brown (thigh): limited
RB D'Andre Swift (ankle): limited
WR Quez Watkins (hamstring): limited
DE Derek Barnett (personal): DNP
TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle): DNP
S Justin Evans (knee): DNP
TE Dallas Goedert (forearm): DNP
DT Milton Williams (concussion): DNP
RAVENS
WR Odell Beckham, Jr. (shoulder): limited
CB Marlon Humphrey (calf): limited
TE Mark Andrews (ankle): DNP
WR Zay Flowers (hip): DNP
LB Trenton Simpson (concussion): DNP
CHARGERS
TE Gerald Everett (chest): limited
WR Jalen Guyton (groin): limited
S J.T. Woods (illness): limited
TE Nick Vannett (concussion): DNP
BEARS
OL Larry Borom (illness): DNP
RB D'onta Foreman (ankle/shin): DNP
OL Lucas Patrick (back): DNP
LB Noah Sewell (knee): DNP
VIKINGS
CB Akayleb Evans (calf): limited
TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs): limited
WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring): limited