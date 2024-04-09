NFL Draft primer: Raiders need a QB, but will likely have to work to get one of the top prospects

2023 record: 8-9, missed playoffs

Draft picks per round

1st round: No. 132nd round: No. 443rd round: No. 774th round: No. 1125th round: No. 1486th round: No. 208 (from Chiefs)7th round: No. 223 (from Patriots)7th round: No. 229 (from Vikings)

Top needs

QuarterbackCornerbackRunning back

Aidan O’Connell and free-agent addition Gardner Minshew aren’t going to cut it in the quarterbacks room. This team is primed to draft a QB early. The good news is Las Vegas addressed a glaring need at defensive line by signing DT Christian Wilkins to a massive deal. After that, the Raiders will need help at cornerback after the Marcus Peters experiment failed last season. And they may want to add a running back after Josh Jacobs left for Green Bay in free agency.

Best first-round fits

Michael Penix Jr., QB, WashingtonJ.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Best Day 2 fits

Roger Rosengarten, OT, WashingtonKamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

How they did last draft

There wasn't a standout player from the 2023 class, so our initial grade of a B-plus was far too generous. No. 7 overall pick Tyree Wilson managed just 3.5 sacks and 24 pressures in a disappointing rookie campaign. Second-round TE Michael Mayer never got much momentum going and third-round DT Byron Young was active for only six games. The best pick may have been fourth-round QB Aidan O'Connell, who showed improvement as the season progressed. But it's hard to imagine him being much more than a solid backup going forward.

Dream fantasy draft pick

I am not the first one to pair the Raiders with Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.; our own Nate Tice did it on our Mock Draft show. It makes a lot of sense. Penix isn't going to be for everyone as he's a throwback passer who doesn't create on the move. If you can block it up for him, he can push the ball down the field. That's all we're looking for to get the best out of these Raiders receivers. We don't need to see the final years of Davante Adams' prime withered away with a Gardner Minshew-Aidan O'Connell quarterback duel. — Matt Harmon