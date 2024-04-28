NFL Draft grades: Tampa Bay Buccaneers get much-needed help on offense

Overall Tampa Bay Buccaneers grade: B+

Really solid draft for the Buccaneers. Graham Barton is one of the cleanest prospects in the draft and can play all five positions up front. This is a terrific player to pair with Tristan Wirfs on the offensive line. They also grabbed a solid wide receiver prospect in Jalen McMillan and a quality running back in Bucky Irving. How Chris Braswell and Tykee Smith develop will be important for the overall impact of this draft class, but this is a nice haul for the Buccaneers.

Favorite Pick: Graham Barton, OL, Duke (26th overall)

Barton is a stud. He checks off every box a team could want in a versatile offensive line prospect and comes ready to start Day 1. Not too much to say on this one; it’s a home run prospect at a position of need. It’s never a bad idea to bolster your offensive line.

Least Favorite Pick: Chris Braswell, Edge, Alabama (57th overall)

Braswell is solid, but this felt a bit early for him. Braswell is a jack-of-all-trades edge defender that projects more as a rotational player than a core piece of a pass-rush group. Even then, it can’t hurt to add a well-rounded player like this to your edge group. He offers solid run support and has some experience in coverage.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 26: Graham Barton, OL, DukeRound 2, Pick 57: Chris Braswell, Edge, AlabamaRound 3, Pick 89: Tykee Smith, S, GeorgiaRound 3, Pick 92: Jalen McMillan, WR, WashingtonRound 4, Pick 125: Bucky Irving, RB, OregonRound 6, Pick 220: Elijah Klein, OL, UTEPRound 7, Pick 246: Devin Culp, TE, Washington