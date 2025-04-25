National

NFL Draft 2025 picks, grades from Round 1: Cam Ward gets a ...

By Yahoo Sports Staff,Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Quarterback Cam Ward of Miami celebrates after being selected first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Yahoo Sports NFL draft analyst Charles McDonald offers pick-by-pick analysis and grades in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Here's how he rated teams in the 2024 and 2023 drafts if you're scoring at home.

1. Tennessee Titans: QB Cam Ward (Miami)

Grade: B

The Titans needed a quarterback and drafted the top one in the class. Ward is a quality quarterback prospect with good upside to grow into a franchise player, and the Titans have put together a good enough offensive line where he'll have a real chance to reach his ceiling. Ward might not be as highly thought of as the quarterback prospects from last year, but he's worthy of the first pick and the Titans had a huge hole at quarterback.

Player comparison: Steve McNair

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade w/ Cleveland Browns): WR/DB Travis Hunter (Colorado)

Grade: B+

The Jaguars have made the first bold move of the draft, with new general manager James Gladstone taking the "F them picks" approach from his former workplace with the Rams. The Jaguars are getting the best player in the draft and will get to decide his fate on offense or defense, but Hunter plans on playing both ways. Obviously the Jaguars have not spoken much about Hunter prior to the draft, but it's hard to hate on a team that already believes they have their quarterback moving up and getting Hunter.

Player comparison: Odell Beckham, Champ Bailey

3. New York Giants: Edge Abdul Carter (Penn St.)

Grade: B+

This pick gives the Giants one of the fiercest pass rushes in the league and puts Abdul Carter with star defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns. If the Giants' cornerback play can improve this year, this could be one of the most improved defenses in the league. The presence of Lawrence, Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux will give Carter some great matchups to wreak havoc as a rookie. Perhaps the Giants could've gone offensive line here, but Carter's upside as a pass rusher, in that front seven, is hard to turn down.

Player comparison: Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila

