Newly hired Michigan defensive line coach resigns after OWI arrest

Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs’ tenure didn’t last long.

The Wolverines announced Thursday that Scruggs had resigned following his arrest over the weekend for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

"I just received notice that Greg Scruggs has resigned his position, effective immediately," Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said in a statement. "I am unable to comment further as this is a university matter."

Moore hired Scruggs earlier in the month after Scruggs was the Wisconsin defensive line coach in 2023. Mike Elston was the team’s defensive line coach in 2023 as the Wolverines won the national championship and left the school this offseason to join Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Scruggs was arrested before 3 a.m. Saturday morning and was suspended shortly after the arrest. Michigan began spring practices on Monday. In a statement announcing Scruggs’ suspension, Moore called it an “unfortunate mistake.”

Per the Detroit News, Scruggs was arrested for DUI in Washington in 2013 and eventually agreed to a count of reckless driving after pleading not guilty to the DWI charge. That arrest came while Scruggs was playing with the Seattle Seahawks.

Scruggs, 33, played in the NFL from 2012-16 and spent time with both the Seahawks and the Chicago Bears. He was an assistant for the New York Jets in 2022 before he became Wisconsin’s defensive line coach in 2023.