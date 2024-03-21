NBA's G League Ignite will no longer exist after this season, per report

The NBA's G League Ignite will be shut down after the current season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday.

This comes after the developmental league was introduced in 2020, giving high school prospects an opportunity to make money and prepare for the league right out of high school. In light of NIL's success, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been open about the uncertainty surrounding G League Ignite's path foward.

"I'm not sure what the future of Team Ignite will be because before I felt there was a hole in the marketplace we were filling," Silver said at All-Star Weekend last month. "Now my focus is turning to earlier development of those players."

Notable alum of the program include Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga and last year's No. 3 overall pick in the draft, Scoot Henderson.

This story will be updated.