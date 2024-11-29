NBA things to be thankful for this Thanksgiving with Tom Haberstroh | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On a special Thanksgiving edition of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Tom Haberstroh joins the show to help share what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving.

They discuss their favorite players, trends, and statistics across the league this season that make the NBA exciting an entertaining. Among the topics discuss, they cover Giannis Antetokounmpo's improved jump shot, older players outperforming their age, Jarrett Allen's unique personality and the NBA Cup.

(1:33) "Golden Guys"

(7:47) Players being honest

(13:21) Hubie Brown

(16:04) Kris Dunn

(19:40) Dunk Score

(27:55) Giannis Antetokounmpo's jump shot

(32:54) Jarrett Allen

(36:35) Area 51

(40:35) The NBA Cup

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts