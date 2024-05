Patrick Beverley of the Milwaukee Bucks has been suspended four games without pay by the NBA for throwing a basketball at fans and his interaction with an ESPN reporter after Game 6 of their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/DVAWR4Z2g7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2024

Beverley, a potential free agent this summer, will serve the 4-game suspension next season.

This story will be updated.