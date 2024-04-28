NBA playoffs: Bobby Portis ejected for scuffle vs. Pacers, leaving shorthanded Bucks down another key player

Already playing without Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks lost another key player early in Sunday's playoff Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers.

Officials ejected Bobby Portis in the first quarter following a scuffle with Pacers guard Andrew Nemhard. With the Pacers leading, 17-16 late in the first quarter, Portis and Nemhard got into on the baseline after a dead-ball whistle.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton was fouled on a drive to the basket that resulted in a missed shot. Portis reached around Nehmard's right shoulder as the two battled for rebounding position. Nemhard shoved Portis off of him, and Portis responded by smacking Nemhard in the back his head. The two were separated before the situation escalated any further.

Officials reviewed the incident on the replay monitor. The issued a technical foul to Nemhard and two technical fouls on Portis, resulting in his ejection. Officials cited two Portis incidents — a "push in the chest" and a "slap with contact to the head of Nemhard" for the separate technical fouls.

The loss of Portis was a significant blow to a Bucks team that entered the game in a 2-1 series hole with both its All-Stars injured. Antetokounmpo missed a sixth straight game with a calf strain and has yet to make his postseason debut. Lillard was ruled out early Sunday with an Achilles injury sustained in Game 4.