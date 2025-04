The NBA playoffs continued Thursday with three Game 3s, with only the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in position to take a 3-0 series lead.

Here are the results and key takeaways from Thursday's games:

Knicks 118, Pistons 116

The New York Knicks, powered by Karl-Anthony Town's forceful play and reemergence, turned back the Detroit Pistons to win Game 3 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit to take a 2-1 first-round series lead and reclaim home-court advantage.