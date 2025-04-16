NBA play-in tournament: League admits refs blew 4 calls in wild Warriors-Grizzlies ending

The Golden State Warriors exited their play-in tournament game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a win on Tuesday, but it's hard to imagine either team was happy with the officiating. Especially in the game's final minutes.

Various decisions by the refs were a topic of conversation throughout the night, and the NBA confirmed there were issues with its Last 2 Minute report on Wednesday. The league flagged four different plays as incorrect calls, two benefiting the Warriors and two helping the Grizzlies.

The most high-profile one was the Brandin Podziemski block. With 37 seconds left, the Warriors wing made an incredible chasedown block on Scotty Pippen Jr. that would have kept Golden State up four points, with the ball.

The refs called a foul on Podziemski, and replay didn't back them up. The result was two made free throws for Pippen, who split them, and an incorrect call ruling from the league after the fact.

WHAT?? This was called a foul on Podziemski... pic.twitter.com/X3XMp75ddE — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) April 16, 2025

Also flagged by the league were a missed shooting foul by Draymond Green on Pippen with 1:29 left, a missed offensive goaltending by Grizzlies center Edey on a putback dunk from inside the cylinder immediately after that play and an out-of-bounds call that gave the Warriors the ball with 7.3 seconds left when it should have gone to Memphis.

One call that was not scrutinized, however, was one in which Kevon Looney was called for a foul on Edey, on a play where Edey shoved him to the floor. That was one of the most criticized calls of the night, but the league said "Looney initiates contact across Edey's arm, affecting his ability to control the rebound."

We'll let you be the judge.

Refs called this a foul on Looney and gave the ball to the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/1I6ENfRXVI — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) April 16, 2025

It's important to emphasize these are just calls in the last two minutes. There were plenty of other calls that were criticized in the other 46 minutes of the game, such as these:

Draymond Geen was called for a foul here despite Edey holding him down. Warriors challenged the call but it was unsuccessful. pic.twitter.com/6JqyKlJjDo — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) April 16, 2025

Pippen Jr called for a foul here to Jimmy Butler.. pic.twitter.com/X0cJs8TcRt — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) April 16, 2025

The end result of that officiating was a game in which the two teams combined for 57 free throw attempts, with Green and Pippen both fouling out and Edey, Jimmy Butler, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Quinten Post all getting called for at least four fouls.

The officiating was a subplot in Tuesday's other play-in game as well, as Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was ejected in the fourth quarter on two technical fouls. Referee James Williams said after the game that the second tech was for "making a mockery of the game."

The Warriors ended up winning thanks to 75 combined points from Butler and Stephen Curry, who displayed vintage form in the fourth quarter to prevent a Golden State collapse after leading by as many as 20 points. Their reward will be a first-round series against the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets, while the Grizzlies will face the winner of Wednesday's Dallas Mavericks-Sacramento Kings game in Memphis on Friday.