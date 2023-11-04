NBA opens in-season tournament with another vintage Nikola Jokic performance, OT thriller in Grizzlies-Blazers

The opening day of the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament also looked like a pretty fun day in the regular season. Which it technically was.

The Denver Nuggets' clash against the undefeated Dallas Mavericks got top billing, and ended with the Mavericks no longer being undefeated. Nikola Jokic delivered yet another MVP-level performance, scoring a season-high 33 points on a comically efficient 14-of-16 shooting with 14 rebounds (seven offensive) and nine assists in a 125-114 win.

While the Mavericks got their first loss, the Memphis Grizzlies are still in search of their first win after the night's most dramatic game. In a game against the Portland Trail Blazers that saw 21 lead changes, the Grizzlies blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter on their way to a loss in overtime.

Rising star Shaedon Sharpe tied the game at the end of regulation with a pair of free throws, then kept it tied with this block of sharpshooter Luke Kennard. He also scored seven of the Blazers' 13 points in overtime and finished with 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting.

SHAEDON MF (MY FRIEND) SHARPE pic.twitter.com/Ga4FLHduel — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 4, 2023

There was more fun around the league, including a controversial (but correct) win for the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks avoiding disaster after leading for the vast majority of the game. Here are all the results and where the league stands after Day 1.

NBA in-season tournament results

NBA in-season tournament standings

In case you need a reminder (we wouldn't blame you), the top team from each group and two wild cards will advance to a single-elimination knockout stage, with quarterfinals played on Dec. 4 and 5 in team markets and the final two rounds played in Las Vegas on Dec. 7 and 9.

Each team plays every team in its group once. Tiebreakers are, in order, head-to-head record, point differential, total points scored, 2022-23 regular season record and a random drawing.

East Group A

1. Indiana Pacers: 1-02. Philadelphia 76ers: 0-02. Atlanta Hawks: 0-02. Detroit Pistons: 0-05. Cleveland Cavaliers: 0-1

East Group B

1. Miami Heat: 1-01. Milwaukee Bucks: 1-03. Charlotte Hornets: 0-04. New York Knicks: 0-15. Washington Wizards: 0-1

East Group C

1. Brooklyn Nets: 1-02. Boston Celtics: 0-02. Toronto Raptors: 0-02. Orlando Magic: 0-05. Chicago Bulls

West Group A

1. Portland Trail Blazers: 1-02. Los Angeles Lakers: 0-02. Phoenix Suns: 0-02. Utah Jazz: 0-05. Memphis Grizzlies: 0-1

West Group B

1. Denver Nuggets: 1-02. Los Angeles Clippers: 0-02. New Orleans Pelicans: 0-02. Houston Rockets: 0-05. Dallas Mavericks: 0-1

West Group C

1. Golden State Warriors: 1-02. Sacramento Kings: 0-02. Minnesota Timberwolves: 0-02. San Antonio Spurs: 0-05. Oklahoma City Thunder: 0-1