The mystery caller to Shedeur Sanders during the draft was the son of an Atlanta Falcons coach

ATLANTA, Ga. — This might very well be the weirdest in the long list of weird things that have happened in Atlanta sports.

By now, most sports fans are familiar with the NFL Draft free-fall of former Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, son of former Atlanta Falcon and current Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders.

Shedeur, once considered a first-round pick, saw his draft stock drop quickly as nobody called his name on either Thursday or Friday night.

Friday night, during Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft, Sanders received a phone call that he thought might be someone picking him to play football for them.

Turns out it was a prank call.

As it turned out, the call was made by Jax Ulbrich, the 21-year-old son of Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

Sanders did eventually get drafted, he was the 144th pick in the draft (5th round) by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday afternoon.

©2025 Cox Media Group