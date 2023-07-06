MLB's Home Run Derby field is set featuring Julio Rodríguez vs. Pete Alonso rematch in Seattle

MLB's Home Run Derby field is set.

It will feature a rematch of last year's sizzling contest between two-time champion Pete Alonso and second-year Seattle Mariners sensation Julio Rodríguez. The pair will square off in the first round of next Monday's derby with Alonso as the No. 2 seed and Rodríguez as the No. 7 seed.

Rodríguez spoiled Alonso's bid at a derby three-peat last year on his way to a final-round showdown with winner Juan Soto. Now Alonso has the chance to play spoiler as Rodríguez looks to win the contest in front of his home fans.

Here's how the bracket looks, with Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert slotted in as the No. 1 seed. He and Alonso are tied for third in MLB with 25 home runs each. Shohei Ohtani (31 home runs) and Matt Olson (28 home runs) aren't participating.

No. 1 Luis Robert (Chicago White Sox) vs. No. 8 Adley Rutschman (Baltimore Orioles)

No. 4 Adolis García (Texas Rangers) vs. No. 8Randy Arozarena (Tampa Bay Rays)

No. 2 Pete Alonso (New York Mets) vs. No. 7 Julio Rodríguez (Seattle Mariners)

No. 3 Mookie Betts (Boston Red Sox) vs. No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays)