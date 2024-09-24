MLB playoffs 2024: 6 potential breakout stars for the postseason

The story below is a collaboration between writers from MLB.com and Yahoo Sports, who are joining forces this season to cover topics from around baseball.

In the pressure-packed, small-sample theater that is October baseball, it isn’t always the biggest names who deliver when it matters most.

Sure, there are plenty of times when it's an established superstar who takes over a playoff series. Corey Seager, Bryce Harper, Yordan Alvarez and Stephen Strasburg are among those who have won an LCS or World Series MVP in the past five years.

But you never know who else is going to rise to the occasion and make a name for themselves under the bright lights. Some under-the-radar postseason series MVPs from recent years include rookies (Randy Arozarena in 2020, Jeremy Peña in 2022), as well as veteran role players who authored career-defining moments at the best possible time (Howie Kendrick in 2019, Eddie Rosario in 2021). Just last year, rookie outfielder Evan Carter (.917 OPS) and veteran reliever Josh Sborz (0.75 ERA) were two key figures in the Rangers’ championship run.

With that in mind, who will be the breakout star of the 2024 postseason, which begins next Tuesday? We posed that question to six experts from Yahoo Sports and MLB.com.

1. Tommy Edman, CF/SS, Dodgers

Part of the return in the three-way swap involving the Cardinals and White Sox, Edman was one of the more fascinating July acquisitions, considering he hadn't yet appeared in the big leagues this season while working his way back from offseason wrist surgery. But so far, any risk associated with acquiring Edman has proven to be a worthy gamble. The 29-year-old has posted a .780 OPS as the Dodgers' primary center fielder since being activated in mid-August.

Edman’s versatility on both sides of the ball primes him for a wide range of opportunities to make an impact this postseason. The switch-hitter is a legitimate offensive threat batting righty, but can more than hold his own from the left side, affording manager Dave Roberts the flexibility to deploy him in a variety of ways in the lineup or off the bench as a pinch-hitter — and that’s before you get to his glove. Edman won a Gold Glove as a second baseman in 2021, but has mainly bounced between shortstop and center field since then.

With Los Angeles, Edman has become the go-to option in center while making the occasional appearance at shortstop to fill in for Miguel Rojas. The fact that Edman can play above-average defense at two of the most demanding positions on the diamond both enhances his overall value and increases the likelihood that he’ll be in the middle of some pivotal plays during the Dodgers’ postseason push. Edman can also make a difference on the basepaths — he entered the season with three straight campaigns of 27 or more stolen bases and is 6-for-6 so far as a Dodger — adding another element to the Dodgers’ high-powered offense that could come in handy in October.

Someone such as Edman emerging as a key role player who can help drive team success is a postseason tale as old as time. With Edman’s ability to fill so many roles, I like his chances of raising his profile significantly next month.

— Jordan Shusterman (Yahoo Sports)

2. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 3B, Yankees

Although he had some brushes with the spotlight during his time with the Marlins, appearing on the cover of MLB The Show 23 and reaching the postseason twice, playing in October as a member of the Yankees could bring Chisholm a new level of exposure.

Chisholm has been a terrific addition for New York since being acquired at the trade deadline, clobbering 10 homers to go with 15 steals and providing superb glove work at third base, a position he'd never played before joining the Bronx Bombers. The 26-year-old could be a major X-factor for the club in the playoffs.

— Thomas Harrigan (MLB.com)

3. Jackson Merrill, CF, Padres

Merrill has been one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season. Not only has he thrived in his rookie season in San Diego, setting himself up to finish top-three in NL Rookie of the Year voting, but in his first season in the big leagues and at a premium position, his performance has also helped propel the Padres toward the postseason.

The Padres have several veterans who make them one of the more dangerous teams going into October, but the 21-year-old Merrill has been as important to the team's success as any other player. He has been an X-factor all season both offensively and defensively. But the reason Merrill will be this postseason's breakout star is that he has already proven that he lives for the big moments. The Padres' rookie has hit six game-tying or go-ahead homers in the eighth inning or later this season.

Petco Park is one of the most electric stadiums in baseball, and when the center fielder hits a big home run or makes a diving play, the place erupts. That’s what it will sound like in October. Every postseason has huge moments and creates a star who takes the stage by storm. And with those moments finding the Padres’ rookie all season, the postseason sets the stage for Merrill magic to shine once again.

— Russell Dorsey (Yahoo Sports)

4. Yainer Diaz, C, Astros

It can be particularly compelling when a catcher carries his team because he can do so not just offensively but by working with the pitching staff, too. Diaz quickly established himself among impactful catchers at the plate last season, with a 128 OPS+ in 104 games as a rookie.

This year, he’s slugging less but hitting for average. We know what to expect from the Astros’ veterans in the playoffs, but it would be so much fun to see Diaz carry the consistency he has shown all year into October.

— Sarah Langs (MLB.com)

5. Jackson Chourio, OF, Brewers

Some days it feels like every talented young ballplayer is named “Jackson.” But while Jackson Holliday (Orioles, born in 2003) has gotten flack for underwhelming as a rookie and Jackson Merrill (Padres, born in 2003) has gotten love for electrifying the Padres, Jackson Chourio (Brewers, born in 2004) has somewhat flown under the radar.

The Venezuelan outfielder's debut campaign has been a tale of two halves. Before the All-Star break, Chourio had a .678 OPS — admirable considering he's younger than "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown but far from a headline-grabbing performance. Since the break, Chourio has exploded to a .940 OPS, the ninth-highest mark in baseball. His ascension helped the Brewers endure the loss of Christian Yelich to season-ending injury and secure another NL Central title.

— Jake Mintz (Yahoo Sports)

6. Jordan Westburg, 2B/3B, Orioles

Westburg is back just in time. This was supposed to be his breakout season — Westburg was part of the Orioles' playoff team as a rookie in 2023, but this year, his numbers took a huge leap. The 25-year-old infielder was an All-Star for the first time, and he had 18 home runs and a 133 OPS+ by the end of July. That's when he fractured his right hand on a hit-by-pitch, costing him almost two months in the thick of the playoff race.

Now he has finally returned to the O's lineup, and he's fresh for October. Of course, Westburg will be overlooked because of the Orioles' biggest names, Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman — that is, until he reminds everyone, on the postseason stage, just why he was a first-time All-Star a few months ago.

— David Adler (MLB.com)