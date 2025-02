Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis has been suspended 25 games for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy, according to Chris Haynes and ESPN's Shams Charania.

Portis' agent, Mark Bartelstein, released a statement claiming that the violation was essentially a mix-up. Bartelstein said Portis thought he was taking a pain medication called Toradol, which is approved, but instead took a pain medication called Tramadol, which is not.

This story will be updated.