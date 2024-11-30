Michigan stuns No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 as a 19.5-point underdog

Ryan Day is still searching for a second win against Michigan.

The Wolverines stunned No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 on Saturday to deal a crushing blow to the Buckeyes’ Big Ten title chances and hopes of a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

Dominic Zvada kicked a 21-yard field goal with 45 seconds to go to give the Wolverines the lead for good. Ohio State had a chance to tie or take the lead with no timeouts but failed to get a first down.

The defending national champions entered the game as 19.5-point underdogs and have now beaten Ohio State in four straight games. All four of those have come with Day as the Buckeyes’ head coach after Ohio State won seven straight games over Michigan in Urban Meyer’s tenure. Day’s only victory against Michigan came in 2019.