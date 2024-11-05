Sections
WATCH
51
°
WATCH
News
PinPoint Weather
Video
KIRO 7 Investigates
Sports
Gets Real
KIRO 7 Cares
(Opens in new window)
Steals & Deals
Election 2024
News
South Sound News
North Sound News
National
Politics
PinPoint Weather
7-Day Forecast
Hour by Hour
Ski Report
School Closings
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather 24/7 Stream
Video
Live Stream
KIRO 24/7 News
Weather 24/7
KIRO 7 Live Studio
(Opens in new window)
Raw Video
The $pend $mart Stream
Cheddar
Law & Crime
Curiosity NOW
Gusto TV
KIRO 7 Investigates
Election 2024
Sports
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Mariners
Seattle Kraken
Seattle Sounders
Seattle Storm
College Sports
High School Football
On Home Ice
Special Programming
Destination Discover
Healthier Together
Discover Northwest
Woodland Park Zoo
(Opens in new window)
Your Voices
KIRO 7 CARES
Seattle Aquarium
Washington Grown
KIRO 7 Back to School
Seafair
Local Jobs
Back to School
Seattle Pride 2024
Share Your Pics!
Steals and Deals
Gets Real
Traffic
Apps & Newsletters
KIRO 7 Apps
Newsletter Sign-ups
(Opens in new window)
About Us
KIRO 7 News Team
Submit a news tip
KIRO 7 TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
KIRO 7 FCC EEO Report
(Opens in new window)
KIRO 7 Public File
(Opens in new window)
Visitor Agreement
Privacy Policy
Telemundo Seattle
(Opens in new window)
Jobs at KIRO 7
(Opens in new window)
KIRO 7 Now
Resize:
Drag to Resize Video
National
Michigan Election Results
November 05, 2024 at 10:44 am PST
November 05, 2024 at 10:44 am PST
Michigan Election Coverage
0
View Comments
Most Read
More than 9,000 customers without power around Western Washington
Suspected cyberattack outage continues at Port of Seattle, Washington courts
Clallam County’s precise presidential prediction
2024 Election Results: Pierce County Races (Live updates)
Three shot, injured in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood Monday evening