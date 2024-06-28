Michigan deputy is fatally shot during a traffic stop in the state's second such loss in a week

OSSEO, Mich. — (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot during a rural traffic stop, becoming the second Michigan deputy to be killed on the job in less than a week. Police said the suspect was later shot and killed when he exchanged gunfire with state troopers.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy who was shot Thursday afternoon died at a hospital, Michigan State Police said. His name was not being released until relatives could be notified.

After the shooting, the suspect, Eric Michael Fiddler, fled on foot into a nearby wooded area about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) east of the small community of Osseo, in southern Michigan, police said.

Following an hourslong manhunt, state troopers found Fiddler hiding about 6:15 p.m. in a field more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from where the deputy was shot. He was ordered to surrender but instead fired at the troopers, who returned fire. Fiddler was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said in a post on the social platform X.

State police said Thursday night that they would release more information Friday. The agency said on X that it was “heartbroken” by the death of the deputy, who became "the second police officer to be killed this week while serving the residents of Michigan.”

Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley J. Reckling was fatally shot Saturday while pursuing a suspected stolen vehicle in Detroit. Detroit police have said three people were taken into custody.

