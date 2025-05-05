Michigan coach Sherrone Moore will reportedly be suspended two games as fallout from Connor Stalions scandal

Michigan Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore is expected to receive a two-game suspension from the university due to his alleged involvement in the Connor Stalions scandal, Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger confirmed.

Moore is expected to miss the team's Week 3 game against Central Michigan and Week 4 game against Nebraska as a result of the suspension. Moore will reportedly be allowed to coach the team in Week 2, when it plays Oklahoma, Moore's alma mater.

Moore's suspension is self imposed by the university. Moore could still face additional punishment from the NCAA. In addition to the self-imposed suspension, Moore will face "additional recruiting-related penalties" from the school, according to ESPN.

