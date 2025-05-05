Mets drop game No. 34, this time to the Cardinals, as wild MLB streak hits 16 years

Game 34 just isn’t for the New York Mets.

The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Mets 5-4 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium in Missouri. That game, which was a makeup from a weather delay on Saturday, ended up being the 34th game of the season for the Mets.

As it’s a new curse that’s been going on for well over a decade now, the Mets simply didn't stand a chance.

The Mets have lost their 34th game of the season a remarkable 16 years in a row now in what has undoubtedly become one of the strangest, and completely inconsequential, curses in sports history. It started back in 2010, when the Mets fell to the Washington Nationals 6-4. Now every year since, the Mets have dropped that game.

The Mets don't have the best of luck on the 34th game of the season 😅



(via @Brooks_Gate) pic.twitter.com/QQTvxru9d5 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 5, 2025

The Cardinals were the 13th different team that the Mets have faced during this span, too, so it’s not like it’s tied to any specific opponent. That only makes the streak weirder.

To be clear, the streak doesn’t mean anything in the grand scheme of things for the Mets. It’s just one contest early on in a 162-game campaign. The Mets have made the playoffs multiple times, and even made it to the World Series, during this run, too. Clearly, it's not tied to any postseason outcome.

But for whatever reason, game No. 34 just isn't winnable for the Mets anymore.

The loss on Sunday, which was the Mets’ second of the day, dropped them to 22-13 on the season. They’ll kick off a three-game series against the Diamondbacks on Monday night in Arizona.

This dry spell for the Mets won’t last forever. Honestly, it's wild that it’s even lasted this long. But, based on current history, it’s a pretty safe bet that the Mets will be losing game No. 34 next spring, too.