Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday night's Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

According to the injury report released by the NBA at 1:30 p.m. ET, Doncic is now dealing with a thoracic contusion in addition to the right knee sprain and left ankle soreness he has struggled with throughout the Mavericks' playoff run.

