Maryland firefighters extinguishes basement fire, video shows rescue efforts

Aberdeen Fire Department crews in Maryland responded to a fire Monday, showcasing a short video from the perspective of a firefighter of the heavy flames.

Engine 214 arrived on the scene as the third due unit and quickly began operations, with three firefighters stretching a hose line to the rear of the building to tackle the exterior flames.

Meanwhile, two other firefighters entered the basement to search for signs of fire and locate anyone who might be trapped inside.

The interior team successfully extinguished the fire in the basement while the exterior team handled the flames outside.

A short video from a firefighter’s perspective on the interior crew shows the firefighters in action.

