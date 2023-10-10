Mark Stoops wants more money, Oregon faces off against Washington & will Jim Harbaugh get the big contract?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast breaking down Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’s attempt to get more money in his program through NIL donations.

On his radio show after a tough loss to Georgia, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops explains that Georgia has been able to buy more talented players due to their reservoir of NIL money. Stoops then attempts to urge Kentucky football fans to help out the program by donating to lure more talent onto the team. Is this a strategy more programs should employ, or is the request a bit tone deaf coming from a coach who is making $8 million a year?

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is looking to secure a new contract after taking a pay reduction in 2020. The guys debate whether or not Harbaugh should get the market value top coach contract.

#8 ranked Oregon and #7 ranked Washington headline this weekend’s slate of games. Both teams are equipped with high-powered offenses and such an exciting match up will make fans yearn for more Pac-12 football after this year.

More clarity has been provided following the Miami Hurricanes’ game-losing gaffe against Georgia Tech. Despite the scrutiny and madness centered around him, head coach Mario Cristobal took accountability and was also able to use the situation swing a recruit from Georgia to commit to Miami.

Ross spent Saturday with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and details his takeaways afterwards. The guys reflect on Sankey’s reign as the SEC commissioner as well as what could be coming next for college athletics.

To close out the podcast, it’s theFat Bear Week finals and the crew has decided to rally behind Chunk instead of the fraudulent Grazer. Also, in more food malfeasance news, Texas Pete comes out of its false advertising lawsuit unscathed.

1:00 - Mark Stoops wants Kentucky fans to give more money

16:08 - Will Jim Harbaugh get a new contract?

27:02 - Oregon vs Washington preview

40:16 - Mario Cristobal’s rollercoaster weekend in Miami

42:41 - Ross’s day with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey

54:57 - Fat Bear Week finals are upon us

60:11 - Texas Pete hot sauce lawsuit update

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts