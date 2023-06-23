Marcus Smart thanks Celtics fans in touching goodbye note: 'Boston, you are a very special place to me'

Marcus Smart's time with the Boston Celtics may be over, but he still has love for the city and the fanbase. Smart sent out a touching goodbye note to the Celtics on Friday, a day after he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Smart thanked the fans for their support and said Boston is still "a very special place for me." He said that even though the team didn't win its 18th championship, he was very proud of what it accomplished over the last nine seasons.

Smart's full message read:

"Where do I even being...as I start to think about the last 9 years I have a lot of emotions running thru me. I came to Boston as a naive kid from Dallas not really knowing what to expect. All I knew was the type of work ethic my momma instilled in me and I was going to work my ass off and make sure I EARNED the respect of each and every one of the fans in Boston. Which is why this was tuff. Boston, you are a very special place to me. I grew up here and met some of my best friends here. I'll never forget my time here. Ultimately, we didn't get that 18th banner but I'm VERY VERY proud of the success we had. I'm going to miss so many things about Boston but mainly my teammates, fans, and kids and our hospital charity work.

"It was a great 9 years Boston, thank you for all the love...but now it's time to look forward.

"I can't wait to get to Memphis and get started. We have something special brewing here! Am blessed to be part of Grizzly nation. Let's get to work."

Smart was originally selected by the Celtics with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He showed his value immediately, making the All-Rookie team during his first season. Smart excelled as a defensive stalwart in Boston, making the All-Defense team three times and winning the Defensive Player of the Year award during the 2021-22 NBA season.

In nine seasons with the Celtics, Smart averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. The team made the postseason in each of Smart's nine seasons, making the NBA Finals during the 2021-22 season. Boston lost that series to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Marcus Smart looking to prove himself in Memphis after trade

After falling to the surprising Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals in June, Boston decided it was time to make changes to its core. The team traded Smart to the Grizzlies on Thursday as part of a three-way deal. The Celtics received Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards in the deal. Porzingis will be tasked with getting Boston over its playoff hump and finally winning another championship.

Smart will head to the Grizzlies with major expectations. With star Ja Morant out for the first 25 games next season, Smart will have plenty of opportunities to prove himself early.

The Grizzlies finished as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference last season. If Morant is able to stay on the court and Smart locks down opposing scorers, Memphis could once again make noise in a crowded West.