No. 3 Texas Tech is improbably a win away from the second Final Four in history thanks to Darrion Williams.

Williams tied the Red Raiders' Sweet 16 game vs. Arkansas with nine seconds to go in the second half and then scored the-game-winning basket with seven seconds to go in overtime for the 85-83 victory.

Tech closed the second half on a 16-3 run over the final 4:21 after trailing by 13 with 4:43 to go.